Main Technology Apple has resolved an annoying bug in iOS 18.6

Apple has resolved an annoying bug in iOS 18.6

en
Publication time 31 July 2025 18:19
Apple’s iOS 18.6 update: bug fix and new options for EU users
Collage iOS 18. Photo: zn.ua

The iOS 18 operating system is currently the most widely used. It is installed on 82% of all active iPhones. The latest 18.6 update fixes a bug that prevented users from sharing memory slideshows from the Photos app.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

iOS 18.6 rolls out with key bug fix 

iPhone combines photos and videos into a single, themed video.  These videos can document trips, parties, or vacations, for example, and iPhone owners love sharing such content with their loved ones. This feature did not work properly due to a bug in the previous software version, but it has been fixed in the latest update.

New features available in Europe

In addition to solving this problem, Apple has given European Union residents the option to use not only the App Store but also alternative markets. The company made this change in accordance with the Digital Markets Act.

This is not the first time American tech giants have been forced to change their marketing policies and user acquisition strategies. For example, Microsoft was forced to abandon the aggressive promotion of its browser in the EU. OpenAI has postponed the launch of ChatGPT Agent in the European Economic Area. Large manufacturers complain about restrictions and resort to lobbying, but European legislation focuses more on protecting consumer rights in the technology sector than American legislation does.

Apple iPhone iOS mistakes updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
