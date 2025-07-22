Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology How to lock iPhone apps with Face ID

How to lock iPhone apps with Face ID

en
Publication time 22 July 2025 15:53
How to disable Face ID for specific apps on iPhone
Face ID settings on the iPhone screen. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

iOS 18 has brought many controversial innovations, from the redesigned Photos app to the customisable Control Centre, which some have criticised. At the same time, the new ability to lock any app with Face ID (or Touch ID on compatible models) quickly became a favourite feature for many users.

SlashGear writes about how to disable Face ID for individual apps.

How to disable Face ID for an app

If face unlocking is unstable or you simply don't want to protect a particular app, it's easy to disable the feature — almost as easy as enabling it. To do this:

  • Long-press on the icon of the required application to open the context menu;
  • Select "Don't require Face ID" (or "Don't Require Touch ID" on an iPhone with a Home button);
  • Confirm your identity by scanning your face or fingerprint. The system will give you three attempts, and after the third failure, you will be asked to enter the device password.

After successful authentication, the app will be unlocked and open without biometric verification.

The feature is available on all models that support iOS 18, including the iPhone SE 2, which uses Touch ID instead of Face ID. It's important to remember that by disabling Face ID, you're actually giving anyone who uses your phone access to your app data. If you want to return the protection later, just repeat the same steps, but select "Require Face ID".

As a reminder, we wrote that when out and about, most users don't hesitate to connect their iPhone to someone else's charger or public station. But this convenience can pose a threat to personal data security.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
