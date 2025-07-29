Will your iPhone get iOS 26? Full compatibility list

iPhone with iOS 26 in hand. Photo: google.com

Apple’s next major iPhone software update is iOS 26, but not all iPhones will be compatible with the new software.

Novyny.LIVE shares a list of the iPhone models that will (and won’t) be supported by iOS 26 when it launches this fall, according to 9to5mac.

All iPhones compatible with iOS 26

Previously, all the iPhones that could run iOS 17 could also run iOS 18. However, there’s a change to model compatibility with iOS 26 this year.

The full list of iPhones that will support iOS 26:

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen and newer)

iOS 26 will not be supported by:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

It’s worth noting that even if a model can technically run iOS 26, it won't necessarily have access to all its features. We saw this last year with iOS 18, when all Apple Intelligence features were exclusive to newer iPhones.

The same will be true for iOS 26: AI features will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models. There may be additional limitations for non-AI features, too.

