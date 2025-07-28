Test iOS 26 now — 8 exciting changes in Apple’s new update

Update to iOS 26 Public Beta on iPhone screen. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

Apple has released a public beta version of iOS 26 for anyone to try. Testers can evaluate the new Liquid Glass design and various practical features without compromising their daily iPhone experience.

Novyny.LIVE highlights eight features worth trying out.

Advertisement

Updated "Phone": revert to the old look

Apple has redesigned the standard Phone app. Users can switch to the new interface or return to the familiar layout with tabs at the bottom, depending on which is more convenient.

iMessage design: useful tools for groups

Messages now feature chat backgrounds and several functional additions, including text typing indication in group conversations, Apple Cash support, a quick contact saving button, and polls for making collective decisions.

Camera: reminders to clean the lens and the ability to shoot through AirPods

The app now has a simple but useful reminder: the iPhone will prompt you to wipe the lens when it's dirty (a similar option has long been available on Android). Another update is that you can take photos by pressing your AirPods after updating them.

Apple Music: AutoMix and karaoke with translation and transcription

The key improvement is AutoMix, which seamlessly mixes two tracks into a single set. Translation and transcription have been added to karaoke mode, making it even easier to sing along to your favorite songs.

Apple Intelligence: faster AI and wider application

On the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, Apple has updated its language models — artificial intelligence works faster and more accurately. AI is integrated into translation during calls in Phone and FaceTime, as well as in iMessage. Audio transcription in Notes is noted separately — they say it works faster than in OpenAI.

CarPlay: widgets, compact calls, and video viewing while parked

CarPlay has been redesigned to include live widgets, a small window for displaying calls, and support for watching videos. Playback is only available when the car is parked to avoid distracting the driver.

iPhone Recovery Assistant does not require a PC

If there are malfunctions after an update or if the iPhone does not turn on, Recovery Assistant will help. You can restore the device to working order using another iPhone or iPad. The system will download or reinstall the latest version of iOS without a computer.

Spatial Scenes: photos are converted to 3D

This new feature creates images with a depth effect by using a neural network to draw space. The screen saver reacts to the phone's tilt and "comes to life." You cannot always set images of people as wallpaper, but there are no problems with animals. This feature is available on all iPhones.

Read also:

Apple removes hated alarm clock feature in iOS 26

How to enable iPhone's secret double-tap shortcut