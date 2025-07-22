Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology How to enable iPhone's secret double-tap shortcut

How to enable iPhone's secret double-tap shortcut

en
Publication time 22 July 2025 09:21
Hidden iPhone trick: activate double-tap gesture
An iPhone smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

The Back Tap feature, introduced in iOS 14, lets you perform actions on your iPhone by double- or triple-tapping the back of the device — without any on-screen gestures. It's hidden in the accessibility settings, but once enabled, it simplifies everyday tasks, from taking screenshots to launching shortcuts.

SlashGear writes about it.

Advertisement

How to enable and configure double tap

Open Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap and scroll down to Back Tap. Once you’ve selected Double Tap, assign it to take a screenshot, lock the screen, mute the sound, enable Live Captions, or launch a custom shortcut. You can also enable Triple Tap for the second command.

Once set up, tap the top or center of the case fairly quickly and clearly — the motion sensors detect the gesture even under most cases, so you don’t have to take them off. The rhythm is easy to learn: a few tries and the gesture becomes intuitive. You can return to the Back Tap menu at any time to change or disable the assigned actions.

If the system doesn't respond, check that your iPhone 8 or later is running iOS 14 or later — older models won't have this option. Thick shockproof cases sometimes block the sensors, so remove them to test. The double tap should be short, but sufficiently noticeable. If necessary, restart your smartphone — sometimes this solves the problem.

As a reminder, more than 18 years have passed since the first iPhone, and each new model is not without small technical nuances. Sometimes even the latest Apple smartphone starts to slow down, but a simple reboot often solves the problem.

Apple iPhone iOS users functions
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information