Protect your iPhone with this easy trick — works every time

An iPhone smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

More than 18 years ago, Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone for the first time, and since then, Apple has released a new model almost every year. At the same time, even the latest iPhone is not immune to minor glitches, which often disappear after a simple reboot.

It is reported by SlashGear.

Advertisement

Why and how often should you restart your iPhone?

Even if your smartphone seems "eternal," over time its RAM becomes cluttered, which manifests itself in freezes or slowdowns. When you reboot the device, unnecessary data is cleared, and the system regains free resources.

A brief shutdown erases temporarily stored exploits from memory and makes it more difficult for hackers to carry out phishing or "zero-click" attacks. It is important to note that this is only a basic measure: you should also avoid suspicious links and refrain from installing files from unreliable sources.

The frequency of reboots depends on your model. Current generations, such as the iPhone 16 series, receive regular security updates, so rebooting is usually sufficient in case of noticeable glitches. Older devices, such as the iPhone X, are no longer supported by Apple and are more attractive to attackers, and their weaker hardware exhausts resources more quickly. If you have such a device, you should restart it at least once a week or immediately when you notice strange behavior.

To restart your iPhone safely, open Settings, go to General, and select Shut Down. Move the slider, wait a few seconds, and hold down the power button until the Apple logo appears on the screen. If the device is frozen, use a forced restart — the key combination depends on the model, but is always available in the official instructions.

As a reminder, iPhone batteries wear out over time, and new features like Apple Intelligence can speed up this process, especially when shooting video or processing graphics. But even a few changes in settings and user habits can significantly extend battery life.

We also wrote that adapting to iOS after Android may seem difficult, but after just a few days, the Apple interface reveals its logic and becomes convenient and understandable for most users.