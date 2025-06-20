How to save iPhone battery — 5 simple settings

iPhone in hands. Photo: Unsplash

Any smartphone battery gradually wears out, and new features like Apple Intelligence can drain it faster, especially when shooting video or working with graphics-intensive applications. Fortunately, simple tweaks and small changes in usage habits can significantly extend your iPhone's battery life throughout the day.

OBOZ.ua

Check out which apps consume the most power

Streaming video services, navigation apps, and graphics-intensive games are the most noticeable battery drainers. If your phone gets hot while using a particular app, it's a sign of increased power consumption. Go to Settings > Battery to view detailed statistics and get system tips in the Statistics & Suggestions section.

Reduce or limit your use of "gluttonous" apps

Social networking apps like TikTok and Instagram can significantly reduce battery life. To minimize their impact, uninstall the app, move it to a separate folder, or set limits in Settings > Screen Time > App Restrictions.

Reduce display brightness and speed up the auto-lock

Screen backlighting is one of the main battery drainers. You can adjust the brightness in the Control Center (swipe down from the upper right corner) or in Settings > Display & Brightness. To prevent the screen from being on unnecessarily, you should also reduce the auto-lock time.

Turn on Low Power Mode

This feature reduces background activity, dims the brightness, and temporarily disables certain features, such as "Always On". This mode usually activates automatically at 20%, but you can also turn it on manually at any time. Go to Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode.

Knowing when to replace the battery is important

Over time, batteries lose capacity and can no longer support a full day of use. Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check the maximum capacity and the number of charge cycles. Apple recommends replacing the battery when its capacity drops below 80%, as an old battery may swell and damage internal components.

