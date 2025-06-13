'Smart' Siri release is delayed — when is the release of new AI based Siri version

Activated Siri voice assistant. Photo: Unsplash

In a March announcement, Apple said it hoped to roll out advanced Siri features within the next year. However, the company did not clarify if this meant the end of 2025 or a 12-month period from the time of the announcement. During the WWDC presentation, executives used the same vague formula, promising to share details within a year.

When will the promised new Siri features arrive?

A more precise prediction was made in a new video interview with Tom's Guide. In the interview, marketing manager Greg "Jos" Joswiak and software chief Craig Federighi answered questions from journalist Mark Spoonauer. After hearing the question, "Can we say that the update will come in 2026?" twice, Federighi first explained the reasons for the delay but did not give a date. Joswiak took over the second question and briefly confirmed: "Yes, that's what we said".

Therefore, we shouldn't expect a "more personal" Siri with iOS 26, 26.1, or 26.2 this fall. A spring release of iOS 26.4 seems more likely, although Apple has not officially announced a specific build number.

A reader with the nickname Blurft pointed out in the top comment that the features were advertised a year and a half ago as "coming soon", and it turns out that we will have to wait at least 18 months after the announcement. The author of the post called on the company to apologize to owners of compatible devices. Similar to previous situations, such as the price reduction for the first iPhone and the free iPhone 4 cases, the author suggested that the company offer compensation.

Although Apple was in no hurry to introduce AI, the company has recently demonstrated ambitions in this direction. According to Bloomberg, Cupertino is actively testing its own chatbot, and some top managers equate it with the latest versions of ChatGPT.

As we previously reported, Apple, which consistently emphasizes its commitment to personal data protection, agreed to pay $95 million to settle a lawsuit. The company was accused of recording conversations without users' consent.