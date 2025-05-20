Apple is preparing the response to ChatGPT — the new AI will have full access to the Internet

A woman holding a phone outside an Apple store. Photo: Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Despite lagging behind in the AI race, Apple is showing the first noticeable successes. According to Bloomberg, the company is actively testing its own AI chatbot, and some executives already consider it to be "on par" with the latest versions of ChatGPT.

Will Siri be able to compete with ChatGPT?

Initially, Apple's AI chief John Giannandrea was sceptical about the idea of creating a chatbot similar to ChatGPT, doubting the practical utility of such solutions. However, the company's top management insists that Siri should become a full-fledged competitor to the world's most popular chatbot.

To achieve this goal, Apple is considering providing Siri with access to the open Internet so that the assistant can collect and synthesise information from various sources. The internal chatbot, which Apple has been testing for the last six months, has allegedly made significant progress. According to employees, some executives are already assessing it as being in line with the latest versions of ChatGPT.

However, despite this optimism, Apple has yet to unveil a Siri based on a large language model (LLM) and has not released any public AI assistants based on its own models. It raises fears that the company risks falling behind while competitors continue to actively improve their chatbots and release new features.

Users on the web also question Apple's loud statements, asking which version of ChatGPT they are talking about — GPT-4o or an older one? And is Apple really able to enter the market with a competitive solution?

According to Bloomberg, the company is unlikely to announce major Siri updates at WWDC in June. It is expected that LLM-based Siri will appear no earlier than iOS 19.

