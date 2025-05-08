iPhone and other smartphones may disappear by 2035 — Apple relies on AI

Смартфон Apple iPhone в руках. Фото: Unsplash

Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Services, Eddy Cue, stated in court that by 2035, users may no longer need an iPhone. According to him, the rapid development of AI can shift the center of the technological ecosystem and open the way for new players.

Will AI be able to replace smartphones in 10 years?

During the court proceedings against Google, where Cue testified, the Apple executive emphasized that AI is fundamentally changing search and many other services. He recalled that OpenAI already offers ChatGPT as a separate platform, demonstrating the extent to which AI can replace established technologies.

"You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now as crazy as it sounds. The only way you truly have true competition is when you have technology shifts. Technology shifts create these opportunities. AI is a new technology shift, and it’s creating new opportunities for new entrants," he said.

Cue acknowledged that Apple's smartphone remains the company's most popular product, and that its hardware and Apple Intelligence integration only strengthen its position. However, he insists that AI opens up new opportunities for new entrants, so even a turbulent future for the iPhone cannot be ruled out.

Commenting on the prospects, the top manager recalled Apple's ambitions in the field of wearable devices: the company is working on smart glasses with Apple Intelligence support, which can potentially perform some of the functions of the phone, although they are unlikely to become a full-fledged replacement right away. According to Cue, such gadgets will take years of development before we can talk about smartphones becoming a thing of the past.

Despite the bold statement, Cue emphasized that his words do not diminish the iPhone's current role in the market: the device, which debuted in 2007, is stronger than ever and remains difficult to replace. However, the very fact of discussing the future without the iPhone shows the scale of AI's impact on the technological landscape.

