Switching from Android to iPhone — How to quickly get used to the new system

Switching from an Android smartphone to an iPhone is like moving to a new city. Familiar things look different, and the rules have changed. At first, the iOS interface may seem strange, but after taking a few simple steps, you'll find that it's actually logical and smooth.

Transfer data hassle-free

Once you buy an iPhone, don't waste time manually copying your contacts or photos. Just install the free Move to iOS app from Google Play, connect both phones to the same Wi-Fi network, and your contacts, text messages, media files, email, and even some app data will be on your new device in minutes.

Basic gestures replace buttons

There are only three gestures you need to memorize for daily iPhone use:

Swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen to return to the home screen.

Hold this gesture to open the list of running apps.

To go "back", slide your finger from the left edge of the display to the center.

Once you get used to these gestures, the difference with Android will be negligible.

Search instead of endlessly scrolling

Instead of flipping through pages to find an app icon, swipe down on any home screen to open the universal Spotlight bar. The bar simultaneously searches for apps, contacts, messages, and files, offering results from the web and saving you precious seconds.

Leave managing running apps to the system

iOS terminates unnecessary processes by itself, so there's no need to close apps en masse; doing so will only increase power consumption when they restart. If an app freezes, unlock your iPhone, pause, and then swipe the window of the unnecessary program upward.

Focus is a personal space without the noise

Focus mode allows you to customize notifications for work, rest, or sleep. Users determine which notifications to block, which apps to keep active, and how long to apply the settings. Everything works on a schedule, providing peace of mind when you need it.

Google services are here to stay

Switching to iOS doesn't mean giving up Google tools. Gmail can replace Apple Mail, Google Photos can complement iCloud, Google Maps can serve as a backup to Apple Maps, and Chrome can easily compete with Safari. Thus, your familiar environment remains intact, and you can gradually discover the new features of the iPhone once you give them a chance.

