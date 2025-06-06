These iPhones Will Get iOS 26 in Fall 2025

The Apple iPhone smartphone is on the table. Photo: Unsplash

The first rumors suggest that iOS 26 will be installed on iPhone 11 and later smartphones. The source was the private page in X, which last year accurately predicted iOS 18 compatibility.

MacRumors writes about it.

Which iPhone models will receive iOS 26

The compatible models with iOS 26 will be:

iPhone 16e;

iPhone 16/16 Plus/16 Pro/16 Pro Max;

iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max;

iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max;

iPhone 13/13 mini/13 Pro/13 Pro Max;

iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max;

iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max;

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later);

All future iPhone 17 models.

The iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are left out of the game: iOS 18 will be the last major version for them, although releases with security patches will continue after the release of the "twenty-sixth" version. Some new features, such as Apple Intelligence, will work only on flagships, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple will traditionally present the first beta version of iOS 26 immediately after the opening of WWDC 2025 (June 9), and the final release is expected in September.

As a reminder, Apple is planning to radically revise the numbering principle of its operating systems. If the new scheme is implemented, in autumn 2025, instead of iOS 19, the company will introduce iOS 26, and subsequent versions will receive a number corresponding to the last digits of the current year.

We also wrote that Apple is preparing one of the most important updates to its smartphone lineup — the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models are due to be released in autumn 2025. According to the leaks, these devices will bring significant changes in both design and hardware, while retaining the Apple brand identity.