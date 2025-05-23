iPhone 17 Pro is getting ready for release — how the flagship will differ from the iPhone 16 Pro

Mockups of smartphones from the iPhone 17 line, with the iPhone 17 Pro on the left. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Apple is preparing one of the biggest updates to its smartphone lineup. The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are due to debut in autumn 2025, and according to leaks, it will be a significant breakthrough. The company is planning major changes in both design and hardware, while maintaining the brand recognition of the devices.

The Novyny.LIVE website tells us what will change in the iPhone 17 Pro compared to the iPhone 16 Pro.

The main differences between the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro

One of the most talked about innovations will be the likely switch from titanium to aluminium. While the titanium body of the iPhone 15 Pro was presented as a significant advantage, Apple may return to aluminium because of its lightness, ease of production, and better heat dissipation properties. It will change the tactile feel but make the device more practical.

The new processor, A19 Pro, based on the 3nm process technology, is also expected. It will provide an increase in performance and energy efficiency, which is especially important for new features based on Apple Intelligence.

For the first time in the history of the iPhone, flagship models will receive 12 GB of RAM. It will allow better work with resource-intensive applications and expand multitasking capabilities.

Apple also plans to use its own Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth modules. This should improve the speed and stability of the wireless connection.

Another important change will be the new cooling system. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a hybrid system with an evaporation chamber and graphite plates, like in gaming smartphones. This solution is aimed at users who actively shoot videos or play mobile games.

The cameras will also undergo significant changes. The telephoto lens will get 48 MP, which can provide a 10x zoom without losing quality. The front camera will increase to 24 MP, which will improve the quality of selfies and video calls. The iPhone 17 Pro will also be able to record video in 8K resolution for the first time.

The screen will receive an anti-reflective coating and improved scratch protection, which may reduce the need for protective glass or film. In addition, Apple will change the design of the camera unit — it will now be a rectangle across the entire width of the body, rather than the traditional square in the corner.

The new products will work out of the box on iOS 19, which focuses on personalization and AI. If Apple implements all the announced changes, the iPhone 17 Pro could become one of the most notable flagships in recent years, without compromise.

As a reminder, Apple has officially confirmed that the annual WWDC 2025 developer conference will start on June 9. One of the main highlights of the event will be iOS 19. This update may be the most radical in the company's history, with a completely redesigned design, improved navigation, new AI-based features, and even deeper integration into the Apple ecosystem.

We also wrote that Apple is preparing to revise its traditional smartphone launch model. The company plans to stretch releases over several stages and introduce two non-standard novelties at once — an ultra-thin iPhone and the first foldable device in the lineup.