Apple may not believe in iPhone 17 Air — ultra-thin but risky

Apple iPhone 17 Air smartphone. Photo: Majin Bu

Apple is planning a major shakeup in its smartphone release strategy. The company aims to stretch out product launches over multiple seasons and introduce two bold innovations — an ultra-thin iPhone and its first-ever foldable model.

That’s according to Spyglass.

Advertisement

Is Apple confident in the iPhone 17 Air?

According to The Information, Apple’s manufacturing partners in Asia will allocate only around 10% of their capacity to the new "iPhone Air," compared to 40% for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and 25% for the iPhone 17 Pro. This cautious approach reflects doubts about demand for a model positioned between the flagship and base series.

In its pursuit of record-setting thinness, Apple will cut some features: the device will include only one speaker instead of two, just a single rear camera, and reduced battery life. Internal testing suggests only 60–70% of users will make it through the day without recharging (current models average 80–90%). Apple is already developing a battery case to offset the power trade-off.

Next on the roadmap is a foldable iPhone with a book-style design. Unfolded, the screen will measure nearly 8 inches diagonally, and when folded, the external display will be just under 5.7 inches.

Starting with the iPhone 18 lineup, Apple plans to launch the premium Pro models first (in fall 2026), delaying the standard version and a new budget-friendly iPhone 16e until spring 2027. This rollout model is meant to maintain customer interest year-round and allow more flexible manufacturing distribution.

Another key shift is expected in 2026: Face ID sensors, along with light and proximity detectors, will be moved under the screen. As a result, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will feature only a small hole for the front camera in the top-left corner. By 2027 — the iPhone’s 20th anniversary — Apple may even hide the camera entirely, achieving a truly bezel-less display.

In short, consumers can expect a wave of major changes within the next two years: an ultra-thin iPhone with trade-offs, the first foldable model, and a revised product release cycle that puts premium devices ahead of standard ones. If successful, this would mark the biggest overhaul of the iPhone lineup since the iPhone X era.

As a reminder, mockups and videos of the iPhone 17 Air have already gone viral online, sparking curiosity around the new model. Based on available information, Apple could replicate the success of the first MacBook Air — reshaping consumer expectations for the iPhone lineup.

We also reported that the first foldable iPhone might debut as early as next year. According to numerous analyst forecasts and leaks, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests Apple is developing a device with distinct advantages over rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.