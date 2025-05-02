The iPhone 17 Air is about to make a breakthrough — three reasons why it's a future hit

The design of the iPhone 17 Air smartphone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The new iPhone 17 Air mockups that have appeared in videos and photos have already raised interest in the upcoming model. All that is known at the moment indicates that Apple has a chance to repeat the effect of the first MacBook Air by introducing a smartphone that can radically change the perception of the iPhone line.

9to5Mac writes about three reasons why the upcoming novelty will be a hit.

Why the iPhone 17 Air will be a hit in 2025

The main feature of the iPhone 17 Air will be its record-breaking thickness of just 5.6 mm. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have 8.25 mm, and the expected iPhone 17 Max (or Ultra) will reach 8.75 mm. Looking through the first reviews with mockups, users are already saying that the difference is hard to convey in numbers — the real impression comes as soon as you hold the device in your hand, and then the "ultra-thin" characteristic turns from a nice feature to a mandatory requirement.

The 6.6-inch display is another argument in favor of the new device. It falls right in between the current Pro models (6.3 and 6.9 inches) and could be just the right size: big enough for multimedia, but not so big that you can't use it with one hand.

The third, less measurable factor is that the new product "feels like the future". After several generations of evolutionary design changes, the iPhone 17 Air promises to be as fresh as the iPhone X was in 2017. Yes, some of the features of the Pro line — camera, battery life, etc. — will remain outside its scope, but for a large audience, the emotional effect of "next-day technology" will outweigh these compromises.

As a result, expectations around the iPhone 17 Air are once again growing rapidly, and this trend is likely to continue until the autumn presentation. If Apple can transfer the excitement from the first mockups to the finished product, we will have a real bestseller.

