The folding iPhone will have two key advantages over the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — what will surprise you

The concept of the folding iPhone Fold. Photo: MacRumors

According to numerous insiders and analysts, the long-awaited folding iPhone from Apple may appear next year. The well-known Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that the new device would have several significant advantages over competitors, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Tom's Guide writes about it.

Advertisement

What are the advantages of the iPhone Fold over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7?

The main advantage of the folding iPhone will be an improved display bending mechanism. According to Gurman, the device will have an almost imperceptible crease on the screen when it is unfolded. It is this problem that Apple has probably been struggling with in recent years, which has delayed the release of the smartphone.

It is also known that Apple will use a high-quality hinge made of liquid metal, an amorphous alloy also called "metal glass". This innovative material makes the mechanism more reliable and thin, providing an ideally flat display surface.

Samsung makes significant improvements with its Galaxy Z Fold models every year, but even the latest models could not completely hide the fold. However, according to information, this year Samsung Display was able to completely solve the problem of the fold, but it is still unknown whether this innovation will appear in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 model this year.

According to Gurman, the folding iPhone will be positioned as a full-fledged premium device, not a niche experimental product. Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the smartphone could be released in 2026 or 2027 at a price of USD 2,000 to 2,500.

Kuo also revealed the expected characteristics of the device: a 7.8-inch internal display, a 5.5-inch external screen, a dual main camera, a front camera, and a Touch ID button instead of Face ID. The smartphone will be about 4.5 mm thick when unfolded, and 9-9.5 mm when folded, which roughly corresponds to the parameters of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

However, Gurman emphasized that the development timeline could shift, and the release of the folding iPhone could well be postponed to 2027.

As a reminder, Apple is known for its prudence in introducing new technologies, so the emergence of rumors about folding versions of the iPhone and iPad was not a sensation. Despite another wave of information, many experts doubt that the company is really in a hurry to release such devices.

We also wrote that Apple pays special attention to the reliability of the future folding iPhone design, which means improving the flatness of the screen, reducing the visibility of bending, and increasing durability. It is known that the company plans to use liquid metal hinges made by injection moulding.