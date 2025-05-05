Apple plans to divide the release of new iPhones into two stages in 2026 — everything we know

The Apple company logo. Photo: Pexels

Apple plans to change the traditional presentation schedule and release iPhone 18 models in two stages. According to the new plan, the Pro versions will debut in autumn 2026, while the more affordable iPhone 18 models, along with the new iPhone 16e version, will appear only in spring 2027.

The Information writes about it.

Advertisement

Why is Apple changing the release schedule for new iPhones?

According to suppliers, such a pause will allow the company to allocate resources more accurately and prepare the market for several key premieres in a row. In the same autumn months of 2026, Apple may introduce the first foldable iPhone.

At the same time, Bloomberg writes that this year the corporation is preparing a thinner smartphone, unofficially called the "iPhone 17 Air". The Information adds that a successor to this model is also planned for 2026.

In addition to adjusting the calendar, Apple is considering test production of cheaper versions of the iPhone 18 in India to reduce dependence on Chinese facilities. This move could help offset the effect of US tariffs that are putting pressure on the company's margins.

As a reminder, more and more details about the upcoming iPhone 17 Air are appearing online. According to the information that is already known, Apple is preparing a real hit at the end of 2025.

We also wrote that Apple is working on the new mid-range smartphone model. The trusted insider said that the iPhone 17e is already in trial production and is expected to be released in May 2026.