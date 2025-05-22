6 major updates you can expect from iOS 19

The unofficial logo of iOS 19. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Apple has officially announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will begin on June 9, 2025. One of the event's main topics will be iOS 19. According to Bloomberg, iOS 19 will be "one of the most radical software updates" in Apple's history, featuring a new design, improved navigation, AI-based features, and tighter integration into the Apple ecosystem.

Business Standard discusses what to expect from iOS 19.

Visual UI update

The operating system, codename Solarium, will feature a design language inspired by visionOS, the system for the Vision Pro headset. Translucent panels, dynamic motion effects, and visual elements that respond to the tilt of the device are expected.

Apple is changing the appearance of icons, which will become more rounded, though not as much as in watchOS or visionOS. The company is redesigning standard interface elements. In the App Store and Apple Music applications, for example, the navigation bar will appear to "hang" above the other content. In Messages, the search field will be moved down. Lists will have larger indents and shadows to improve readability.

Unified navigation will be implemented throughout the system

The update, codename Luck, aims to unify the design of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Apple aims to eliminate differences in navigation between platforms by introducing unified gestures and logic for arranging elements.

The Camera app will get a new look

According to 9to5Mac, the Camera app will have a new interface based on visionOS principles. The menus will be transparent, and the main options will be "Photo" and "Video". Other modes, exposure settings, and shooting options will be accessible via submenus. The main functions, such as flash, Live Photos, and frame rate, will be relocated to the top of the screen.

Updated Health App

Apple is preparing a major update to the Health app. According to Bloomberg, the update will introduce an AI-based personal health system. Users will receive personalized recommendations and access to videos with trainers and new activity trackers. A nutrition tracking function will also be added. The update is expected to be included in the iOS 19.4 update.

Smart battery management

One of the key innovations is the battery optimization feature powered by artificial intelligence. It will analyze the user's habits, such as which apps they use and how and when they charge their device, to automatically extend battery life. An indicator will also appear on the lock screen showing the approximate time until the battery is fully charged.

The next generation of Siri

Apple is rebuilding its voice assistant, Siri, from the ground up. Previously, the system relied on two separate engines for simple and complex queries. Now, there will be a single model that can better understand context and sound more natural. Siri is expected to learn to respond to screen actions, execute commands within apps, and consider the user's personal preferences.

As a reminder, the new iOS 19 update introduces a small but useful feature: credentials for public Wi-Fi networks are now automatically synchronized between all Apple devices. The user only needs to fill out a web form on one device, and the rest will connect independently.

We also wrote that with each new iOS update, Apple introduces many useful features that not everyone knows about. Some of these tools arrived with iOS 18 without much fanfare, while others have been tucked away for years in deep settings where users rarely go. Still, these features can make everyday tasks much easier.