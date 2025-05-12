iOS 19 will simplify Wi-Fi connectivity — What will be different for users

An Apple smartphone with the iOS operating system. Photo: Unsplash

The new iOS 19 update introduces a small but useful feature: credentials for public Wi-Fi networks are now automatically synchronized between all Apple devices. The user only needs to fill out a web form on one device, and the rest will connect independently.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

How single sign-on will work across the ecosystem

In the latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reports that Apple has focused not only on a major redesign of iOS 19, but also on small "quality-of-life" improvements. One of them will eliminate a typical inconvenience in hotels, offices, or gyms, where you have to enter credentials on each device separately to access the Internet. After installing iOS 19, all you need to do is sign in on an iPhone or iPad, and that information will be instantly available to your MacBook, Apple Watch, and other consumer products.

Gurman calls the innovation "subtle but nice" and emphasizes that such details strengthen the attractiveness of the Apple ecosystem. The company has not yet released the official list of iOS 19 features, but synchronizing public Wi-Fi credentials is already in preparation for the release scheduled for the fall of 2025.

As a reminder, iOS 18.5 is expected to be released this week, bringing several important changes that will improve the daily use of the iPhone. While not a major update, it will fix a number of minor inconveniences, including email, parental controls, and digital content purchases.

We also wrote that with each new iOS update, Apple introduces many useful features that not everyone knows about. Some of these tools arrived with iOS 18 without much fanfare, while others have been tucked away for years in deep settings where users rarely go. Still, these features can make everyday tasks much easier.

