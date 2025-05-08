Starting next week, 5 new "features" of iOS 18.5 that iPhone owners will receive

The iOS operating system on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

iOS 18.5 will be released next week and will bring several notable changes that make it easier to use your iPhone on a daily basis. Despite its modest size, the update "closes" minor inconveniences in mail, parental controls, and content purchases.

It was reported by 9to5Mac.

Enhancements for Apple's Mail app

The universal All Mail tab is now displayed at a glance, so you don't have to search for it with a swipe.

New improvements in Apple Mail for iOS 18.5. Photo: 9to5Mac

The same interface now makes it easier to turn contact avatars on or off: just click on the button with three dots in the upper right corner.

New Pride wallpaper

The standard collection has been expanded with the addition of a bright, multi-colored Pride wallpaper.

The new Pride wallpaper in iOS 18.5. Photo: 9to5Mac

For several years now, Apple has been adding to the set of system backgrounds for symbolic dates, and this time, the Pride theme will appear with iOS 18.5.

Screen Time notifications

Parents will receive push notifications as soon as their child enters the Screen Time password. This makes it impossible to unobtrusively remove time restrictions on the device, leaving control to adults.

Seamless Apple TV app purchases

The feature, which previously only worked with Apple TV 4K, is now available on smart TVs and streaming devices from other manufacturers. You can subscribe to the service or rent a film by confirming the payment on your iPhone, without any extra steps on the big screen.

Satellite features come to iPhone 13

The iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max will support carrier satellite services, such as T-Mobile's Starlink connection in dead zones. The signature Emergency SOS feature is still exclusive to the newer models due to hardware requirements.

With Apple's team already focused on iOS 19, which will debut at WWDC in June, the current update completes the "eighteenth" branch with small but useful touches.

