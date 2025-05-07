Users name their favorite Apple devices — and the top pick may surprise you

iPhone 12 mini smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Analytics platform AnTuTu has published the results of a user satisfaction survey conducted from April 1 to 30, 2025, via the AnTuTu Benchmark app in China. The data reflects personal impressions from Apple device owners and is not based on benchmark scores.

That’s according to the AnTuTu blog.

Which Apple devices users love most

The highest satisfaction rating — 96.61% — went to the iPad Air 4, released on October 23, 2020. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip with a six-core architecture, this tablet continues to handle multitasking and creative apps with ease. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 color and True Tone support ensures accurate color reproduction, while the USB-C port allows for high-speed data transfer and easy peripheral connections, from cameras to external storage.

Rating of the best iOS devices, according to users. Photo: AnTuTu

Close behind is the 2024 iPad Pro (11-inch) with a score of 96.33%. Featuring Apple’s latest M4 chip with four performance and six efficiency cores, plus a 10-core GPU, it excels in professional apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Thanks to Tandem OLED technology — which fuses two OLED panels — the tablet delivers industry-leading brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.

In third place is the iPhone 12 mini, scoring 95.8%. This "small flagship," released on November 13, 2020, runs on the A14 Bionic chip and features a compact 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. The dual 12 MP camera system supports Night Mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 3, making it a strong performer even compared to larger models. Its flat-edge design, reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and 5, gives it both retro charm and modern appeal.

