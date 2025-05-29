Apple changes iOS names — iOS 19 won't appear in 2025, but iOS 26 will be released

Apple gadget store. Photo: Unsplash

Apple is preparing the radical change in the naming scheme of its operating systems. If the company does introduce the new principle, in autumn 2025, the current iOS 18 will turn into iOS 26, and subsequent versions will receive numbers that coincide with the last two digits of the next year.

CNET writes about it.

Changes in the naming of operating system versions

According to the unnamed sources, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS may receive the same index "26". The idea is to unify branding and remove confusion: currently, different Apple platforms have different numbers because they were launched in different years. The company is expected to announce the shift to "annual" numbering and more consistent interfaces during the WWDC developer conference, which starts on June 9.

Apple traditionally refuses to comment on rumours, so there is no official confirmation yet. It is noteworthy that Bloomberg's article does not mention a possible renaming of the iPhone: the current lineup is the iPhone 16, and the iPhone 17 series is expected in September. Sources do not say that the smartphones will receive the "car" number 26 instead of the usual 17.

Samsung and Microsoft are already using the next year's designation (in this case, 2026), so Apple can join the trend and make its names more predictable for users.

As a reminder, Apple is preparing a major update to its smartphone series. It is expected that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models, which will be unveiled in autumn 2025, will be a real breakthrough.

We also wrote that Apple has confirmed the date of the annual WWDC 2025 Conference — it will start on June 9. The central theme of the event will be iOS 19. The main innovations include an updated interface, improved navigation, integration of AI functions, and deeper interaction with the Apple ecosystem.