iOS 26 brings the biggest iPhone redesign since iOS 7 — see what's new

The new design of elements in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The new version of Apple's iOS 26 mobile operating system was unveiled at WWDC 2025 with the most extensive redesign since iOS 7 and several features that make the smartphone even more personalised and intuitive. The update affected both the visual component on all brand devices and the ways of interacting with content, the camera, and built-in services.

Apple spoke about all the updates at the WWDC 2025 presentation.

Advertisement

The versatile design for all devices

For the first time, Apple has unified its visual style across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other platforms with the "biggest redesign update" since iOS 7.

The co-design of the Apple ecosystem. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Now all interface elements have a common aesthetic, making it easier to switch between different devices.

The new visual language of Liquid Glass

Inspired by VisionOS, the "Liquid Glass" interface uses transparent layers that dynamically respond to user actions and mimic real glass.

Glass design of system elements in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Curved panel corners and smooth transitions emphasize the modern look of the shell.

Interactive lock screen

The lock screen has become adaptive: the watch automatically adjusts its size depending on the background and notifications, music covers reformat their design during playback, and ordinary photos get a 3D effect, coming to life when the smartphone is moved.

New adaptive lock screens in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Camera and Photos updates

The Photo app now has Library and Collections sections for easier navigation, and the Camera app now switches modes with swipe gestures, making shooting more intuitive.

New camera modes and how to switch them in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Personalisation of the interface

The application icons are made in a multi-layered liquid glass style and automatically adapt to light or dark themes, have "color accents," and even full transparency.

New app icon design in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The same visual concept applies to docks and widgets, creating a harmonious look.

Instant translation of calls and messages

Live Translation now works during phone calls with anyone, instantly translates text in messages, and even generates live subtitles on FaceTime — all on the device without transferring data to the cloud.

Real-time translation during calls in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

In addition, Apple has opened the Call Translation API to third-party developers.

Advanced features in Messages

The system automatically offers to create a poll in the chat, typing indicators have been added to group conversations, and Apple Cash is exchanged directly in messages.

The updated Messages app in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Group chats can be decorated with dynamic backgrounds or AI-generated images, and messages from unknown senders are placed in a separate folder until you allow them to be received.

Updated interface for calls and line hold

The Hold Assist function keeps the line open while the operator is waiting, and Call Screening handles calls from strangers in the background: the caller first tells you their name and purpose, and then the device decides whether to notify you.

The new call interface in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

In the Phone app, missed calls and voicemail are displayed in a single chat-like stream.

Translate lyrics and Smart Mix in Apple Music

Apple Music now displays translated lyrics and transcriptions for correct pronunciation, and AutoMix allows users to seamlessly mix tracks by tempo and beat. With Music Pins, users can pin their favorite playlists and artists.

Apple Maps update

The mapping feature remembers your favorite routes and stops, from kindergarten to a coffee shop, and the Visited Places feature stores your visit history. In case of traffic jams, the app offers alternative routes.

ChatGPT integration

With the "Ask" button, you can ask ChatGPT questions directly from any content on the screen without copying the text into third-party applications.

ChatGPT integration in iOS 26. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

All requests do not leave your device without explicit permission.

As a reminder, Siri voice assistant has long been criticised for its limited functionality, but the situation is changing with the arrival of new leadership. In the autumn, along with the release of iOS 26, users will receive a significantly improved version of Siri that integrates deeper into everyday activities and better understands the needs of the owner.

We also wrote that the first leaks indicate that: iOS 26 will be compatible with iPhone models starting with the iPhone 11 series. This information was spread by the closed X page, which previously accurately predicted the list of supported devices for iOS 18.