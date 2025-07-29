iPhone 17 Pro: 3 big camera upgrades you need to know

iPhone 17 Pro smartphone mockup. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

The iPhone 17 lineup will receive a number of camera updates — from a new pro app to hardware changes. An anonymous tipster has provided details on several camera innovations in the Pro versions.

MacRumors writes about it.

What capabilities will the iPhone 17 Pro cameras have?

According to the source, Apple is preparing:

An updated telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom (up from 5x on the iPhone 16 Pro line) and the ability to move the lens for continuous optical zoom at different focal lengths;

A new professional camera application for photos and videos;

An additional Camera Control button on the top edge for quick access to shooting and settings — in addition to the button on the bottom right edge, which is present on all iPhone 16 models.

The source also claims that the iPhone 17 Pro may get a new "copper" shade of the body and a centrally aligned Apple logo. A redesigned main camera system is also expected — the models will allegedly have three 48-megapixel sensors.

Earlier, Mark Gurman reported that in 2025, Apple will focus on improving the video capabilities of the iPhone 17 Pro, in particular, to attract vloggers and creators to abandon separate cameras in favor of a smartphone. In addition, Jon Prosser from the YouTube channel Front Page Tech noted that the "Camera" application on the iPhone 17 Pro will allow you to record video simultaneously from the front and main cameras.

While the above details come from an anonymous informant who does not have a confirmed reputation, so rumors should be treated with skepticism.

As a reminder, Apple is preparing a radical design update for the iPhone 17 Pro, which will be presented in the fall of 2025. One of the main highlights is the unusual design of the cameras: instead of the classic "island", the prototype has a block that stretches across the entire width of the rear panel.

We also wrote that the update would affect not only the appearance. According to leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max would receive a number of revolutionary changes in characteristics, and along with them, a completely new model will debut — the iPhone 17 Air.