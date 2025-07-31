AirPods get smarter with iOS 26 — recording and camera control arrive

AirPods next to an iPhone. Photo: Unsplash

Of all the new iOS 26 features that Apple previewed at WWDC in June, updates to AirPods were only mentioned briefly. However, when the beta software arrived last week, it was revealed that there were more features than were described at the event.

Novyny.LIVE shares the most recent updates to AirPods

What’s new for AirPods in iOS 26?

Studio-quality audio recording

The improved audio recording feature works across iPhones, iPads, and Macs in apps such as the Camera app, Voice Memos, the Messages app (for dictation), and WebEx. Apple also claims that calls have upgraded vocal sound quality, offering "more natural vocal texture and clarity" for Phone, FaceTime, and other CallKit-enabled apps.

Camera remote control

Use these to take photos or start and stop video recordings. You can perform all of these tasks with one press or a press and hold. You can select your preferred method when you enable the camera remote function.

For photos, there is a three-second countdown before your device takes the picture. There’s no countdown for video, but there is a delay of a second or two before recording starts. Remember to enable the camera remote feature, as it’s not activated by default after the firmware update.

Sleep pausing

Apple’s update will automatically pause your TV show or podcast when you’ve dozed off, so you won't miss much. However, the details of how it works are unclear. All we know is that it's a simple on-or-off switch that is disabled by default.

CarPlay switching

Another AirPods update is automatic switching for CarPlay. It is designed to seamlessly transfer audio from the earbuds to your car’s infotainment system when your phone connects to your vehicle.

