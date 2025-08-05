Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Buying the iPhone 17 in September? Think twice

Buying the iPhone 17 in September? Think twice

en
Publication time 5 August 2025 21:38
Skip iPhone 17? The foldable iPhone might be worth the wait
Folding iPhone concepts. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

The iPhone 17 lineup promises a thinner body, the A19 chip, next-generation cameras, and a significantly larger battery. However, the real breakthrough is expected already next year, when Apple will present a folding iPhone Fold with two displays and a special version of iOS 27.

iTechua writes about it.

Advertisement

What to expect from the upcoming iPhone Fold

According to insiders, the iPhone 17 Air variant will be Apple's thinnest smartphone ever, and the updated hardware platform will provide a noticeable increase in performance and autonomy. Despite this, the company's main trump card — the foldable iPhone Fold — should debut in 2026.

The novelty will receive an external 5.5-inch and an internal 7.8-inch screen, almost like in the iPad mini, and without a visible fold. Apple is preparing special iOS 27 features for the "foldable" form factor, so users will be able to fully unlock the potential of the hybrid device.

The result will be a clear choice for buyers: the iPhone 17 is suitable for those who need an update now and appreciate evolutionary improvements, while the iPhone Fold promises to change the idea of ​​a smartphone in general. If you are looking for real innovation and are ready to wait, you should postpone the purchase for a year.

Read also:

iPhone 17 Pro — stunning camera upgrade revealed

Apple iPhone devices technologies smartphone iPhone Fold
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information