Skip iPhone 17? The foldable iPhone might be worth the wait

Folding iPhone concepts. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

The iPhone 17 lineup promises a thinner body, the A19 chip, next-generation cameras, and a significantly larger battery. However, the real breakthrough is expected already next year, when Apple will present a folding iPhone Fold with two displays and a special version of iOS 27.

iTechua writes about it.

What to expect from the upcoming iPhone Fold

According to insiders, the iPhone 17 Air variant will be Apple's thinnest smartphone ever, and the updated hardware platform will provide a noticeable increase in performance and autonomy. Despite this, the company's main trump card — the foldable iPhone Fold — should debut in 2026.

The novelty will receive an external 5.5-inch and an internal 7.8-inch screen, almost like in the iPad mini, and without a visible fold. Apple is preparing special iOS 27 features for the "foldable" form factor, so users will be able to fully unlock the potential of the hybrid device.

The result will be a clear choice for buyers: the iPhone 17 is suitable for those who need an update now and appreciate evolutionary improvements, while the iPhone Fold promises to change the idea of ​​a smartphone in general. If you are looking for real innovation and are ready to wait, you should postpone the purchase for a year.

