iOS 26 will use ChatGPT-5 to boost Siri and Apple Intelligence

Publication time 9 August 2025 07:35
iOS 26 integrates ChatGPT-5: smarter Siri, live translation, and more
iOS 26 and ChatGPT integration. Photo: Tom's Guide

Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence will integrate OpenAI's newly launched ChatGPT-5 model when iOS 26 arrives next month.

This was reported by MacRumors.

iOS 26 adds ChatGPT-5

The integration means that, when Apple's own systems can't handle specific requests, Siri will tap into the latest AI model. On Thursday, OpenAI announced ChatGPT-5, which offers enhanced reasoning capabilities, coding tools, and better voice interaction and video perception compared to the current GPT-4o model powering Apple Intelligence.

apple chatgpt
iOS 26 and ChatGPT integration. Photo: MacRumors

Currently, users can selectively invoke ChatGPT within Apple Intelligence for tasks such as web searches, document queries, and Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro and later models. Users can access these features without an OpenAI account, though linking one provides subscription benefits.

Apple Intelligence will also gain new capabilities in iOS 26, including Live Translation for real-time conversation interpretation in FaceTime and Messages and upgrades to Visual Intelligence for systemwide content searching.

Read more:

OpenAI launches GPT-5 — who gets access and when?

iOS 26 beta hints at major smart home upgrade

iOS 26 compatibility — is your iPhone on the list?

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
