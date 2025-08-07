iOS 26 beta 5 brings smarter AirPods charging notifications

AirPods in case. Photo: Unsplash

In the fifth beta version of iOS 26, Apple appears to have upgraded the AirPods charging case — it now more clearly indicates the charging status, and the AirPods will remind you when it's time to charge.

This was reported by MacRumors.

AirPods get charging reminder feature in iOS 26 beta 5

A screenshot shared on social media shows an AirPods splash screen with the same wording, as well as an image explaining what the light on the AirPods charging case means. There are two shades of amber, one for Charging and one for Charge Case, along with green for Charged status.

This is new in Beta 5 right ?! I’ve never seen it before. pic.twitter.com/GC8BP7nTmP — Minimal Nerd (@minimalnerd1) August 6, 2025

The AirPods charging case uses an amber light while charging and a green light when fully charged. When the case is open and the AirPods are inside, a green light means the AirPods are fully charged, while an amber light means there is less than one full charge remaining.

The amber light indicating that the case needs to be charged may appear even when the case is closed since Apple's wording suggests that iOS 26 has something new.

