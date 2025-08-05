Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iOS 26 lets you choose any snooze time from 1 to 15 minutes

Publication time 5 August 2025 14:33
iOS 26 finally lets you change the iPhone snooze time — here’s how
Photo: wi-fiplanet.com

A long-requested feature is finally available in beta with iOS 26: iPhone users can now adjust the snooze time on alarms from 1 to 15 minutes, putting an end to the fixed 9-minute rule.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Setting your custom snooze duration

Whether you need just two minutes to wake up or prefer a longer window, iOS 26 finally gives you, the user, the decision. 

ios 26 alarm
Caption

How to customize your alarm snooze time:

  1. Open the Clock app on your iPhone, then tap the Alarm tab at the bottom.
  2. Tap any existing alarm or create a new one by tapping the + button, top-left.
  3. In the alarm settings, make sure the Snooze option is toggled on, then tap the number next to Snooze Duration.
  4. Select your preferred duration from 1 to 15 minutes.
  5. Tap the big orange check mark to confirm your changes.

Keep in mind that the custom snooze setting applies to individual alarms. For example, you can set different durations for weekday and weekend alarms.

Apple iPhone technologies iOS updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
