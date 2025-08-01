Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iOS 18.6 update fixes a critical Chrome bug

iOS 18.6 update fixes a critical Chrome bug

en
Publication time 1 August 2025 17:19
iOS 18.6 closes Chrome security gap used by hackers
Browser icons on the screen. Photo: tech.co

Apple's iOS 18.6 update, which was released earlier this week, fixed a critical vulnerability that is being exploited by hackers in the wild.

This was reported by Mashable.

Apple patches Chrome vulnerability in iOS 18.6

The bug, tracked as CVE-2025-6558, allowed attackers to target Google Chrome users by creating malicious HTML pages. This could potentially allow attackers to run arbitrary code on victims' computers.

The bug primarily affects Chrome. Google fixed the vulnerability on July 15 with an update to version 138.0.7204.157. If you haven't already, update your Chrome browser right now.

The same bug affects Apple software, including iPads, which is why the company published a fix and included it in the iOS 18.6 release. According to Apple, malicious hackers can use the bug to craft a web page that may crash Safari unexpectedly.

Read also:

Apple has resolved an annoying bug in iOS 18.6

iOS 26 makes AirPods more powerful — here’s what’s new

Apple technologies iOS Chrome updates Safari
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
