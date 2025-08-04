iOS 26 update improves iMessage group chat

iPhone menu. Collage: proit.ua

Before iOS 26, adding people to your contacts from a thread was a hassle. Not only did it require extra steps, but it also required memory skills. With the new update, your iPhone group chats are about to change for the better.

Apple solves iMessage group chat bug in iOS 26 update

Adding someone to your contacts was a tedious process in iOS 18 and other previous iOS versions. Here's what you had to do:

Note the name and number of the person you want to save (either in your memory or jot it down somewhere). Click the Info button for the thread. Find the number you noted down (hopefully you remember it, and there aren't too many other similar numbers). Click the button next to the number. Click Create new Contact. Enter the info for the person (their name and whatever else).

With the significant iOS update coming to the next version, you can now add people to your contacts list directly from a message thread. This makes it easier to identify who's who and store their information on your phone for future reference.

Here's the step-by-step process in iOS 26:

Note the person's name. Click Add next to the message in the thread. Tap Create New Contact or Add to Existing Contact. Create the contact as normal.

Adding contact from a group chat on iOS 26. Photo: Future

