Full iPhone 17 color palette leaked: from base model to Pro Max

Ahead of the iPhone 17 series launching in September, we may finally have a definitive list of all color options — a major leak shows the entire iPhone 17 color lineup.

Here are all the iPhone 17 colors

According to a recent Macworld report by Filipe Espósito, he obtained an "internal document" that reveals the color options for the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

iPhone 17

Black and White remain as classic color options, complemented by four new options, including a Steel Gray twist on Space Gray:

Black (same as iPhone 16)

White (same as iPhone 16)

Steel Gray (Pantone 18-4005-TPG)

Green (Pantone 2282 U)

Purple (Pantone 530 U)

Light Blue (Pantone 658 U)

iPhone 17 Air

Light Blue will be an even lighter shade of blue on the iPhone 17 Air compared to the iPhone 17, according to the report. For the iPhone 17 Air, the color option will apparently be similar to the MacBook Air's Sky Blue finish:

Black (same as iPhone 16)

White (brighter/colder than the iPhone 16)

Light Blue (Pantone 657 U)

Light Gold (Pantone 11-0604 TPG Gardenia)

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

An all-new Orange color is the highlight, while Dark Blue could be similar to the iPhone 15 Pro's Blue Titanium finish from two years ago:

Black (same as iPhone 16 Pro)

White (same as iPhone 16 Pro)

Gray (similar to Natural Titanium)

Dark Blue (Pantone 19-4025 TPG Mood Indigo)

Orange (Pantone 1501243 TCX Papaya)

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 at a September event. The new phone will feature an A19 chip, 12 GB of RAM for Pro models, and a larger screen. Most notably, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will replace the iPhone 16 Plus. The rear camera is also expected to have a new design, with a larger array stretching across the back.

