iPhone 17 Air may be the thinnest iPhone ever — but with a surprisingly small battery

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air alongside the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max this year. The Air will be extremely thin and will replace the Plus model, which has been the worst seller by far.

iPhone 17 Air sacrifices battery size for thinness

To achieve greater success, the iPhone 17 Air will focus on radical slimness. However, in pursuit of this goal, it will only have one rear camera, similar to the iPhone 16e. It's also rumored to have a tiny battery.

Alleged shots of the iPhone 17 Air's battery. Photo: 9to5mac

The source of the images tells us to expect the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Air to be "around 2,900 mAh", which, even for iPhones (which are more efficient than Android devices), is small. For comparison, the standard iPhone 16 has a 3,561 mAh battery, the smallest in the series.

The entire iPhone 17 lineup is said to feature new battery adhesives that will make replacements easier. The new devices will likely be unveiled during the week of September 8.

