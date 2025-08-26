Apple confirms iPhone 17 launch event date — where to watch

Apple invititation. Photo: zdnet.com

Today, Apple officially announced the launch event for iPhone 17 series — it will take place on September 9 at 10am PT. This year, we expect not only the iPhone 17 lineup, but also the Apple Watch Series 11.

This was reported by Zdnet.

When is the Apple iPhone 17 event?

Apple confirmed via social media that the event will take place on Tuesday, September 9, at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. As has become the norm, only select members of the press and industry will attend in person; however, the public is invited to join virtually via livestream on Apple's main website and YouTube.

What to expect at the September event?

Allegedly, the iPhone Plus model (left) may be replaced with a slimmer iPhone with a similarly-sized display. Photo: Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Apple typically unveils its new iPhone lineup in the fall. This year's lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the rumored iPhone Air (Slim). As its name suggests, the iPhone 17 Air will be a slimmer version geared toward users who value portability and want a lighter design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The new model will reportedly replace the iPhone 17 Plus.

Apple Watch & other expected products

The company is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the Apple Watch Ultra (3rd generation). A new generation of AirPods Pro and a new smart home device are also on the docket, though the likelihood of their release is lower than that of the smartwatches.

