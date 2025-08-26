Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iPhone 17 event is official — Apple sets launch date

iPhone 17 event is official — Apple sets launch date

en
Publication time 26 August 2025 21:16
Apple confirms iPhone 17 launch event date — where to watch
Apple invititation. Photo: zdnet.com

Today, Apple officially announced the launch event for iPhone 17 series — it will take place on September 9 at 10am PT. This year, we expect not only the iPhone 17 lineup, but also the Apple Watch Series 11. 

This was reported by Zdnet.

Advertisement

When is the Apple iPhone 17 event?

Apple confirmed via social media that the event will take place on Tuesday, September 9, at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. As has become the norm, only select members of the press and industry will attend in person; however, the public is invited to join virtually via livestream on Apple's main website and YouTube

What to expect at the September event?

iPhone 17
Allegedly, the iPhone Plus model (left) may be replaced with a slimmer iPhone with a similarly-sized display. Photo: Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Apple typically unveils its new iPhone lineup in the fall. This year's lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the rumored iPhone Air (Slim). As its name suggests, the iPhone 17 Air will be a slimmer version geared toward users who value portability and want a lighter design similar to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The new model will reportedly replace the iPhone 17 Plus.

Apple Watch & other expected products

The company is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the Apple Watch Ultra (3rd generation). A new generation of AirPods Pro and a new smart home device are also on the docket, though the likelihood of their release is lower than that of the smartwatches.

Read more:

Is iOS 26 hinting at a bezel-free iPhone?

Apple rolls out iOS 26 beta 7 — what’s new

Apple iPhone September iOS premiere Apple Watch
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information