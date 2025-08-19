iOS 26 beta 7: battery smarter, health tracking better

Photo: iOSHacker.com

Apple has released the seventh developer beta of iOS 26. Although the final release is approaching, this new beta includes several significant adjustments and bug fixes, especially concerning power management and health features.

This was reported by apfelpatient.

New features in iOS 26 beta 7

Not only does iOS 26 Beta 7 contain fixes, but it also offers real added value. Of particular interest are the new adaptive energy mode and redesigned blood oxygen function when used with watchOS 26.

Revised blood oxygen function

One of the most noticeable changes involves the Apple Watch. iOS 26 and watchOS 26 introduce an updated blood oxygen feature. It is available on the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These models have been sold in the US since mid-January 2024. The goal of the update is to improve the accuracy and reliability of blood oxygen measurements.

Adaptive energy mode

New in iOS 26 is Adaptive Power Mode, which joins the familiar Low Power Mode. These adjustments include reducing display brightness slightly, extending the runtime of certain background processes, and automatically activating Low Power Mode when the battery level reaches 20 percent. In iOS 16 Beta 7, a new toggle option for Adaptive Power Notifications has been added to Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode. This allows you to choose whether to receive a push notification each time Low Power Mode is activated. Adaptive Power Mode is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models.

Bug fixes

In addition to the new features, iOS 16 Beta 7 fixes a bug that caused screenshots to appear darker. Though these minor adjustments may seem inconsequential at first, they improve everyday use and make the system more stable.

