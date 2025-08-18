iPhone 17 Pro Max leak reveals exclusive camera upgrade

Alleged iPhone 17 Pro Max design. Photo: iPhone in Canada

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be the standout model for photography enthusiasts. The latest rumors suggest it will have significantly better telephoto performance than the iPhone 17 Pro, giving it a clear edge.

iPhone 17 Pro Max may outshine iPhone 17 Pro

According to a Weibo leak spotted by Instant Digital, Apple may be preparing to make the iPhone 17 Pro Max the camera king once again.

Alleged zoom options. Photo: WI-fi planet

Rumor has it that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 48MP telephoto sensor, replacing the 12MP sensor found in previous Pro Max models. This upgrade would dramatically increase the phone's resolution, enabling sharper detail and better clarity in zoom shots. The upgrade is also expected to include a variable zoom system that can switch between multiple focal lengths and possibly offer both 5x and 8x optical zoom. This feature would enable users to capture distant subjects without compromising image quality, establishing the iPhone 17 Pro Max as one of the most capable smartphone telephoto cameras to date.

To achieve these zoom levels, the lens system may incorporate moving optical elements, which could slightly increase the size of the camera bump. However, this added bulk could be worth it for the versatility and quality it delivers. Alongside the upgraded optics, the sensor could take advantage of improved image processing, low-light performance, and stabilization for crisp, steady results, even at higher zoom levels.

