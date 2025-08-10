Apple iPhone 17 release date — your complete countdown & what to expect

Probable design of the iPhone 17. Photo: MacRumors screenshot

In September, Apple will launch the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new, especially slim model nicknamed the iPhone 17 Air. Here's a detailed timeline of everything that will happen between now and when you can buy one, including when pre-orders will open, how you can jump to the front of the line, and when to expect reviews of the phones.

The Forbes shared the full timeline.

Everything here also applies to the Apple Watch, as the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, which have larger-than-ever displays, are predicted to be released. They may be released alongside the Apple Watch SE 3rd generation and the Apple AirPods Pro 3.

iPhone 17 — Keynote announcement

During the keynote, Apple will unveil its new iPhones (as well as new Apple Watch models, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which may feature the largest display yet). The announcement is expected to take place around 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, August 26. Read full details of the announcement and how it will happen here.

iPhone 17 — Keynote at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9

Once the keynote has been announced, about two weeks will pass before it takes place. Unless there’s a major surprise, it will take place in the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino.

The keynote will start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, 1 p.m. Eastern Time, and 6 p.m. U.K. Time.

As for the date, it's looking increasingly likely to be Tuesday, September 9 — a recent leak points to the same date. However, things can still change, so Monday or Wednesday of that week are still possible.

By 12 p.m. Pacific Time, we’ll know the names of all the new iPhones and have access to all their features, including pricing.

iPhone 17 — pre-orders Friday, Sept. 12

Pre-orders typically open on the Friday following the keynote. If it’s the same as last year, the time will be 5 a.m. Pacific Time, 8 a.m. Eastern Time, and 1 p.m. in the U.K.

Sometimes, Apple allows customers to get ahead of the curve by selecting their preferred phone model, color, and storage level the night before. This allows them to put the phone in their shopping bag and be ready when pre-orders open the following day.

Note that not all phones may be released on the same day, even though they’ll be announced together. This has happened in the past when new categories were introduced.

iPhone 17 — reviews

Reviews from select members of the press will be under embargo until a day before the release date. For the iPhone, this will likely be Tuesday, September 16, or Wednesday, September 17.

The timing may change, but the embargo is usually lifted at 6 a.m. Pacific Time, 9 a.m. Eastern Time, and 2 p.m. British Time.

iPhone 17 Release Date: Friday, September 19.

