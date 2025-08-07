iPhone 17 Pro leak: 256GB base storage and $50 price hike expected

iPhone 17 Pro in hand. Photo: 9to5mac

An increasing number of leakers and analysts are offering insights into how Apple might position the iPhone 17. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the price of each model will increase by $50, especially for the iPhone 17 Pro.

This was reported by Apfelpatient.

iPhone 17 Pro to launch with higher price tag

The iPhone 16 Pro currently starts with 128 GB of storage. More storage is available for an additional charge. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the only model that comes with 256 GB of storage as standard. By offering the same storage capacity on the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple could standardize the entry-level model and make the Pro model more appealing without requiring immediate upgrades to more expensive models.

Why is the price going up?

In July, the analytics firm Jefferies predicted that the price of all models of the next iPhone generation would increase by $50. This is likely Apple's response to rising component costs and new tariffs affecting its business in China. Assuming the current product positioning is maintained, the new pricing structure would look like this:

iPhone 17: starting at $849

iPhone 17 Air: starting at $949

iPhone 17 Pro: starting at $1,049

iPhone 17 Pro Max: starting at $1,249

If the leaks are confirmed, the iPhone 17 Pro may launch in September with 256GB of storage. This would address Apple's inconsistent storage policy.

