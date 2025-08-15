Apple releases iOS 26 public beta 3 — top features you need to try

New color options for the default "iOS" wallpaper. Photo: MacRumors

Apple has unveiled iOS 26 public beta 3, which brings a host of updates that enhance both the operating system's functionality and design. Building upon the foundation of iOS 26, this release refines the liquid glass design, improves animation speeds, and hints at exciting capabilities such as live translation for AirPods.

Top features you need to try

To help users take full advantage of the enhancements, Apple has introduced a guided onboarding process. This feature walks you through customization options, allowing you to adjust the liquid glass effects to align with your personal preferences.

Enhanced liquid glass design

A hallmark of iOS 26, the liquid glass design receives notable refinements in this beta. The interface features more seamless integration of liquid and frosted glass effects, creating a visually immersive experience. Interactive elements, such as toggles and bubbles, display a subtle rainbow shimmer when engaged, adding elegance and sophistication to the design.

Performance boosts and app updates

Animations for app launches, closures, and navigation have been fine-tuned, resulting in a faster, smoother user experience. You will particularly notice these improvements when switching between apps or navigating complex menus, as delays have been significantly reduced.

AirPods live translation

One of the most intriguing developments in this beta update is the groundwork for real-time language translation using AirPods. Although the feature is not yet active, the update's code suggests that it will be compatible with the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and the upcoming AirPods (4th generation).

Redesigned camera app interface

The redesigned Camera app replaces the traditional mode-switching buttons with a scrolling mechanism. This change simplifies navigation between modes, such as photo, video, and portrait, making the experience more intuitive and streamlined.

Expanded ringtone options

iOS 26 Public Beta 3 introduces six new ringtones. These additions cater to a variety of preferences, ranging from subtle, calming tones to dynamic, energetic melodies. The expanded selection allows you to further customize your iPhone to reflect your unique style and personality.

