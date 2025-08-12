Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology New in iOS 26 beta 6 — ringtones, faster apps, and system tweaks

New in iOS 26 beta 6 — ringtones, faster apps, and system tweaks

en
Publication time 12 August 2025 16:16
iOS 26 beta 6: new ringtones, camera swiping controversy solved
iPhone menu. Collage: proit.ua

On Tuesday, Apple released the sixth developer beta of iOS 26, along with updates for the iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. As the release date in September approaches, the changes, and tweaks aren’t as significant, but there are still some surprises to be found.

This was reported by TechCrunch.

Advertisement

iOS 26 beta 6 update released

  • New selection of ringtones

The addition of six new ringtones, all variants of the "Reflection" tune, was an unexpected move that’s already garnering attention on social media. Early adopters are particularly enthused about the "Dreamer" ringtone, which has been described as "going hard" and "crazy good". It might even encourage people to stop putting their phones on silent.

  • Camera swiping direction

There was quite a bit of backlash, as users complained that the change introduced in previous betas broke their muscle memory, since the swipe gesture on this interface reversed the scroll direction they were accustomed to. In Beta 5, Apple addressed these concerns by introducing a new settings toggle that allows users to switch back to "Classic Mode", making the camera app function similarly to other apps.

  • New onboarding experience

After updating the OS, you will also see a new startup/onboarding experience. This experience introduces Liquid Glass and other iOS 26 features, such as dark and clear icons, as well as redesigned interfaces in various apps.

As with other beta releases, you can expect some bug fixes. However, you may encounter new bugs as Apple continues to develop the software. However, users report that, overall, this beta feels more stable and faster than previous releases, suggesting that Apple is nearing the public launch of the software.

Now that the developer beta has been released, those testing the public beta can expect an update soon.

Read more:

iPhone 17 release date and features — everything we know so far

iOS 26 public beta 2 released — here’s what’s new

All iPhone 17 colors leaked with Pantone codes

Apple iPhone technologies iOS updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information