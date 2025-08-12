iOS 26 beta 6: new ringtones, camera swiping controversy solved

iPhone menu. Collage: proit.ua

On Tuesday, Apple released the sixth developer beta of iOS 26, along with updates for the iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. As the release date in September approaches, the changes, and tweaks aren’t as significant, but there are still some surprises to be found.

iOS 26 beta 6 update released

New selection of ringtones

The addition of six new ringtones, all variants of the "Reflection" tune, was an unexpected move that’s already garnering attention on social media. Early adopters are particularly enthused about the "Dreamer" ringtone, which has been described as "going hard" and "crazy good". It might even encourage people to stop putting their phones on silent.

Camera swiping direction

There was quite a bit of backlash, as users complained that the change introduced in previous betas broke their muscle memory, since the swipe gesture on this interface reversed the scroll direction they were accustomed to. In Beta 5, Apple addressed these concerns by introducing a new settings toggle that allows users to switch back to "Classic Mode", making the camera app function similarly to other apps.

New onboarding experience

After updating the OS, you will also see a new startup/onboarding experience. This experience introduces Liquid Glass and other iOS 26 features, such as dark and clear icons, as well as redesigned interfaces in various apps.

As with other beta releases, you can expect some bug fixes. However, you may encounter new bugs as Apple continues to develop the software. However, users report that, overall, this beta feels more stable and faster than previous releases, suggesting that Apple is nearing the public launch of the software.

Now that the developer beta has been released, those testing the public beta can expect an update soon.

