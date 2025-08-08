iOS 26 Public beta 2 now available: smarter UI and smoother experience

Apple's iOS 26 beta running on an iPhone 16 Pro with Liquid Glass look. Photo: Unsplash

Apple has officially released the second public beta of iOS 16. These updates provide meaningful enhancements that elevate the operating system’s functionality and appeal, whether you’re a casual user or a tech enthusiast.

Geeky Gadgets shared the latest update features.

Apple drops iOS 26 public beta 2

New UI features

The user interface in iOS 26 has been carefully upgraded, making interactions more intuitive and visually appealing:

Apps such as Apple Music and Notes now have splash screens that showcase their latest updates. These screens offer a brief summary of new features, enabling you to navigate the apps more efficiently. Enhanced Animations. Unlocking your device now includes a playful, bouncy animation that adds a touch of personality to routine actions. Additionally, the Control Center now feels smoother to navigate, thanks to improved physics and fluidity.

Camera App

The Camera app in iOS 26 offers a blend of old and new features, catering to a wide range of user preferences. One notable feature is the return of the "Classic Switching" mode, reminiscent of earlier iOS versions.

AirDrop icon

The AirDrop icon has been updated to a new blue design, replacing the previous white one. Although this may seem like a minor change, it greatly improves the icon's visibility, making it easier to locate on your screen.

Smarter power management

The introduction of the Adaptive Power feature is a significant advancement. This feature intelligently adjusts your iPhone’s performance based on your usage patterns to optimize battery life without compromising functionality. For example, background processes are minimized during periods of inactivity to conserve energy.

Additionally, enabling Low Power Mode now triggers a new animation that clearly indicates the feature is active. This enhances the aesthetic appeal and helps you manage your device’s battery more effectively.

