Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iOS 26 Beta 5 now available — all the changes and new features

iOS 26 Beta 5 now available — all the changes and new features

en
Publication time 6 August 2025 18:09
iOS 26 Beta 5 released: what’s new compared to the previous beta?
iPhone menu. Photo: pexels.com

The fifth beta version of iOS 26 is now available for iPhones participating in the developer beta release cycle. Below, we've compiled a list of all the changes in iOS 26 beta 5 compared to the previous version.

This was reported by 9to5mac.

Advertisement

Everything new in iOS 26 beta 5 for developers

  •  New animation

On the lock screen before you enter your passcode or unlock your phone using Face ID or Touch ID, there is a new bouncy animation. This beta version also introduces splash screens for Apple's built-in apps, which appear when you first open them after updating to iOS 26.

  • Liquid glass

Unlike iOS 18 beta 3, Liquid Glass appears to have remained consistent with beta 5. When editing your home screen layout, the – buttons now use the Liquid Glass texture instead of the more opaque background found in iOS 18.

ios 26 liquid glass
New features in IOS 25 beta 5. Photo: 9to5mac
  • New camera toggle

The camera now has a toggle that allows you to reverse the swipe direction for switching shooting modes.

ios 26 camera
New features in IOS 25 beta 5. Photo: 9to5mac
  • Select button comes back to Mail

In the meantime, the Select button, which is used to select multiple messages for marking as read or archiving, has been restored in Mail. This was a major complaint in previous betas.

ios 26 inbox
New features in IOS 25 beta 5. Photo: 9to5mac
  • New notification style

Readers pointed out that there’s a new notification style that appears when your iPhone's battery reaches 20%.

notification ios 26
New features in IOS 25 beta 5. Photo: 9to5mac

As a reminder, Apple is currently running two iOS 16 beta programs. The developer beta provides access to the latest version, while the public beta tends to be one version behind (or at least one week behind) to minimize surprises.

Read more:

iOS 26 finally fixes the most annoying group messaging issue

iOS 26 compatibility — is your iPhone on the list?

iOS 26 makes AirPods more powerful — here’s what’s new

Apple iPhone technologies iOS updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information