iOS 26 Beta 5 released: what’s new compared to the previous beta?

iOS 26 Beta 5 now available — all the changes and new features
The fifth beta version of iOS 26 is now available for iPhones participating in the developer beta release cycle. Below, we've compiled a list of all the changes in iOS 26 beta 5 compared to the previous version.
This was reported by 9to5mac.
Everything new in iOS 26 beta 5 for developers
- New animation
On the lock screen before you enter your passcode or unlock your phone using Face ID or Touch ID, there is a new bouncy animation. This beta version also introduces splash screens for Apple's built-in apps, which appear when you first open them after updating to iOS 26.
- Liquid glass
Unlike iOS 18 beta 3, Liquid Glass appears to have remained consistent with beta 5. When editing your home screen layout, the – buttons now use the Liquid Glass texture instead of the more opaque background found in iOS 18.
- New camera toggle
The camera now has a toggle that allows you to reverse the swipe direction for switching shooting modes.
- Select button comes back to Mail
In the meantime, the Select button, which is used to select multiple messages for marking as read or archiving, has been restored in Mail. This was a major complaint in previous betas.
- New notification style
Readers pointed out that there’s a new notification style that appears when your iPhone's battery reaches 20%.
As a reminder, Apple is currently running two iOS 16 beta programs. The developer beta provides access to the latest version, while the public beta tends to be one version behind (or at least one week behind) to minimize surprises.
