iOS 26 Beta 5 released: what’s new compared to the previous beta?

iPhone menu. Photo: pexels.com

The fifth beta version of iOS 26 is now available for iPhones participating in the developer beta release cycle. Below, we've compiled a list of all the changes in iOS 26 beta 5 compared to the previous version.

This was reported by 9to5mac.

Advertisement

Everything new in iOS 26 beta 5 for developers

New animation

On the lock screen before you enter your passcode or unlock your phone using Face ID or Touch ID, there is a new bouncy animation. This beta version also introduces splash screens for Apple's built-in apps, which appear when you first open them after updating to iOS 26.

Liquid glass

Unlike iOS 18 beta 3, Liquid Glass appears to have remained consistent with beta 5. When editing your home screen layout, the – buttons now use the Liquid Glass texture instead of the more opaque background found in iOS 18.

New features in IOS 25 beta 5. Photo: 9to5mac

New camera toggle

The camera now has a toggle that allows you to reverse the swipe direction for switching shooting modes.

New features in IOS 25 beta 5. Photo: 9to5mac

Select button comes back to Mail

In the meantime, the Select button, which is used to select multiple messages for marking as read or archiving, has been restored in Mail. This was a major complaint in previous betas.

New features in IOS 25 beta 5. Photo: 9to5mac

New notification style

Readers pointed out that there’s a new notification style that appears when your iPhone's battery reaches 20%.

New features in IOS 25 beta 5. Photo: 9to5mac

As a reminder, Apple is currently running two iOS 16 beta programs. The developer beta provides access to the latest version, while the public beta tends to be one version behind (or at least one week behind) to minimize surprises.

Read more:

iOS 26 finally fixes the most annoying group messaging issue

iOS 26 compatibility — is your iPhone on the list?

iOS 26 makes AirPods more powerful — here’s what’s new