Meet Siri 2.0 in iOS 26 public beta 3 — what's new in update

Apple is set to release iOS 26 Public Beta 3, a significant update introducing innovative features designed to improve your interaction with technology. This update emphasizes improvements to Siri, integration of advanced AI tools, and increased device functionality.

Siri 2.0 — smarter, context-aware assistant

With the introduction of Siri 2.0, Siri is undergoing a fantastic upgrade, using contextual awareness and advanced large language models (LLMs). This update allows Siri to perform in-app actions and respond to detailed requests without manual navigation.

For example, you can ask Siri to book an Uber, send a WhatsApp message, or play a YouTube playlist, and it will execute the task seamlessly. Through its collaboration with third-party developers, Apple ensures that Siri’s functionality extends beyond native apps, creating a more integrated and versatile experience.

AI-Powered devices — expanding Apple’s ecosystem

Apple’s AI ambitions extend beyond software. The company is reportedly developing a range of AI-driven devices to improve smart home and personal technology experiences. One of these innovations is a tabletop robotic device that features lifelike interactions with Siri. Designed to act as a central hub for managing smart home systems, this device offers an interactive and efficient way to control your environment.

Apple is also developing a battery-powered home camera system and a smart speaker with a display. These devices aim to combine advanced AI capabilities with Apple’s signature design and usability to provide practical solutions for home automation, security, and entertainment. By integrating these devices into its ecosystem, Apple is creating a more cohesive and intelligent network of products that adapt to your lifestyle.

AI Vision — practical innovation

Apple’s recent advancements highlight its clear focus on AI-driven innovation. By integrating large language models and contextual awareness into its products, Apple guarantees that its AI tools provide practical benefits. Features like live translation for AirPods and the next-generation Siri exemplify how AI can streamline daily activities and improve user interactions.

Apple’s collaboration with developers and investment in AI-powered hardware also reflect its commitment to building a unified, intelligent ecosystem. This strategy strengthens Apple’s position in the AI landscape and ensures its technologies remain practical, user-friendly, and forward-thinking.

