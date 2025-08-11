iOS 26 tips: 3 new features you probably haven’t tried yet

Apple's iOS 26 Beta Running on an iPhone 16 Pro with Liquid Glass Look. Photo: Unsplash

Although the new Liquid Glass design is the main feature of iOS 26, the update includes other new features that have not received as much attention.

This was reported by MacRumors.

3 iOS 26 features Apple didn’t shout about

Digital Passport

Digital passport. Photo: MacRumors

With iOS 26, you can create a digital version of your US passport on your iPhone.

After adding your passport information to the Apple Wallet app, you can present the digital ID for identity verification purposes at select TSA checkpoints during domestic travel. However, Apple says the digital ID is not a replacement for a physical passport and cannot be used for international travel or border crossing.

Adaptive Power Mode

Adaptive power mode. Photo: MacRumors

With iOS 26, Apple introduces an Adaptive Power Mode for iPhones, which joins the existing Low Power Mode.

According to Apple, Adaptive Power Mode makes "small performance adjustments" as needed to extend battery life. These adjustments may include slightly lowering the display brightness or allowing some activities to "take a little longer".

AirPlay for CarPlay

AirPlay for CarPlay. Photo: MacRumors

According to Apple, iOS 26 will allow iPhone users to wirelessly stream videos to the CarPlay screen using AirPlay. For safety reasons, however, video playback will only be available when the vehicle is parked to prevent distracted driving. The connected iPhone can detect when the vehicle is in motion and stop the video.

Apple says that automakers need to add support for CarPlay with AirPlay video, so the update will likely take some time to roll out. It is unclear whether a new vehicle is required.

iOS 26 should be released in September, but anyone can sign up to test the public beta for free. Make sure to back up your iPhone first.

