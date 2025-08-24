Apple’s iPhone 17 redefines charging with MagSafe 50W and AirCharge

MagSafe wireless charging on an iPhone. Photo: Appleinsider.com

The iPhone 17's wireless charging capabilities suggest a future without physical ports. Although the iPhone 17 includes a Lightning port for data transfer, Apple's growing emphasis on wireless charging indicates that future iPhones may eliminate all ports and rely solely on wireless technologies.

MagSafe 50W: faster than ever before

The iPhone 17's MagSafe supports up to 50W of wireless charging, making it one of the fastest solutions available. This improvement allows for quicker top-offs and more efficient energy transfer compared to older models, which were limited to 15W. This upgrade enables the iPhone 17 to charge as quickly as some wired solutions, offering users a more convenient, speedy charging experience.

AirCharge & long-range wireless potential

One of the most exciting new features of the iPhone 17 is its support for AirCharge, a long-range wireless charging technology that enables charging over greater distances. With AirCharge, users no longer need to place their iPhone 17 directly on a charging pad. Instead, charging can occur from a short distance, providing more flexibility and convenience, especially in public spaces or home setups.

Comparison with previous iPhone models

Compared to earlier models, the iPhone 17's wireless charging is notably faster and more efficient. While the iPhone 12 and 13 models supported up to 15W charging with MagSafe, the iPhone 17's MagSafe 50W provides a substantial increase in charging speed. The addition of AirCharge sets the iPhone 17 apart from its predecessors and establishes a new industry standard for wireless charging.

Note, a MagSafe charger from a previous iPhone model will work with the iPhone 17, but it won't support the new 50W charging speed. To enjoy faster wireless charging, upgrade to a MagSafe charger designed to support higher wattage.

