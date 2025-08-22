iPhone 17 case leak suggests Apple is fixing previous design flaws

iPhone 17 Cases in Various Colors. Photo: Majin Buu

Apple is preparing to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, with the announcement expected around September 9. In the meantime, new leaks continue to shed light on what’s coming. This time, the focus isn’t only on the devices themselves but also on the accessories that may launch alongside them.

According to new leaks, TechWoven cases for the iPhone 17 have surfaced, showcasing Apple’s next step in improving their accessories.

Six vibrant colors and improved durability highlight Apple’s new iPhone 17 cases

The fabric-based design remains, but the weave is now denser and more textured, enhancing grip and reducing wear over time. Metallic buttons improve tactile feedback, and the cases include slots for accessories like shoulder straps.

The iPhone 17’s new TechWoven cases have been unveiled. Photo: Majin Buu

The leaked photos reveal six rumored colors: black, brown, blue, green, purple, and orange. Metallic buttons are expected to provide better tactile feedback, and the cases appear compatible with various accessories, including slots for shoulder straps or add-ons.

While the images mainly show the Pro models, Apple is likely to align the case colors with the full iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard iPhone 17 and the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

The iPhone 17 series itself is expected to be unveiled on September 9, with the Pro models featuring a major redesign and a new 48 MP telephoto camera. The iPhone 17 Air may become Apple’s thinnest model yet at 5.4mm. The regular iPhone 17, on the other hand, isn’t expected to get the same level of upgrades, but leaks still point to a better front-facing camera, more RAM, and finally, a display with a refresh rate above 60Hz.

With all leaks pointing to significant changes, Apple fans are eagerly anticipating the official announcement.

