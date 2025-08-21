Apple may remove the Camera Control button from new iPhones

Camera button in iPhone 16. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The new report from Weibo claims that Apple will ditch the Camera Control button in the iPhone 18 series due to low user engagement and a desire to reduce costs. However, the leaker does not have a proven reputation, so the information cannot be fully trusted.

MacRumors writes about it.

What the leak claims

According to the Weibo user named "OvO OvO OvO OvO" (formerly "OvO Baby Sauce OvO"), Apple has reportedly told suppliers that it will no longer order the Camera Control component. The source is unconfirmed, known mostly for relaying rumors, and has no track record that can be verified, so the claim that the button will be removed seems extremely uncertain at this point.

Camera Control itself appeared in the iPhone 16 lineup and has been met with mixed reviews ever since. Some owners praise the additional tactile feel for zoom and quick settings, comparing the experience to professional photography equipment. Others hardly use the button, considering it redundant compared to on-screen controls.

Whether Apple continues to develop Camera Control, rethink its role, or gradually abandon it will depend on the real benefit for most users. So far, talk of the "end" of the button seems premature, but the situation shows how polarizing new hardware elements can be. Similar skepticism accompanied the replacement of the silent mode slider with the Action Button in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

