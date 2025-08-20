Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionPsychologyAutomotiveWarHoroscopeTravelEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iPhone 17 launch event date finally revealed by Apple

iPhone 17 launch event date finally revealed by Apple

en
Publication time 20 August 2025 11:23
iPhone 17 presentation: Apple reveals date and time
iPhone 17 line smartphones on a table. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

Apple is preparing to unveil its flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is usually held in September. Despite the lack of official announcements, the timeframe can already be predicted according to the company's established practice.

TeknoBurada writes about it.

Advertisement

When to expect Apple's presentation

The company has been sticking to the same schedule for years: the 2022, 2023, and 2024 models were introduced in September. On this basis, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be announced in the week beginning September 8, 2025, and the opening event will probably take place on Tuesday, but due to overlapping schedules, they may choose Monday. Pre-orders traditionally start on the Friday after the presentation — this time, September 12, and official sales — September 19. Those who order the device in advance will be able to receive it before the end of the month.

Although Apple has not made any statements about the specifications, the Pro Max is expected to have a faster and more energy-efficient processor, improved photo and video quality thanks to a new sensor, a brighter and smoother display, as well as longer autonomy achieved by hardware and software optimizations. As with every year, the iPhone lineup will traditionally attract significant industry attention, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max should stand out with these upgrades.

Read also:

Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air may come at a cost

iPhone 17 colors just leaked — see all models in new photo

Apple iPhone smartphone presentation date schedule
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information