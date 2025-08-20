iPhone 17 presentation: Apple reveals date and time

iPhone 17 line smartphones on a table. Photo: screenshot from the video/YouTube

Apple is preparing to unveil its flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is usually held in September. Despite the lack of official announcements, the timeframe can already be predicted according to the company's established practice.

When to expect Apple's presentation

The company has been sticking to the same schedule for years: the 2022, 2023, and 2024 models were introduced in September. On this basis, it is expected that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be announced in the week beginning September 8, 2025, and the opening event will probably take place on Tuesday, but due to overlapping schedules, they may choose Monday. Pre-orders traditionally start on the Friday after the presentation — this time, September 12, and official sales — September 19. Those who order the device in advance will be able to receive it before the end of the month.

Although Apple has not made any statements about the specifications, the Pro Max is expected to have a faster and more energy-efficient processor, improved photo and video quality thanks to a new sensor, a brighter and smoother display, as well as longer autonomy achieved by hardware and software optimizations. As with every year, the iPhone lineup will traditionally attract significant industry attention, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max should stand out with these upgrades.

