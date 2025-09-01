Seven Apple products likely to be discontinued after iPhone 17 event

Apple to discontinue seven products following iPhone 17 launch
Apple’s iPhone 17 event is set for September 9, and the company is expected to retire several older products from its lineup.
This was reported by 9to5Mac.
Analysts call it "the biggest iPhone refresh in years" as Apple retires older models
With the new iPhone 17 models arriving, Apple will likely stop selling four iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and the recently introduced iPhone 16e are expected to remain available.
The updated iPhone lineup may look like this:
- iPhone 16e – from $599
- iPhone 16 – from $699
- iPhone 16 Plus – from $799
- iPhone 17 – from $799
- iPhone 17 Air – from $949
- iPhone 17 Pro – from $1,049
- iPhone 17 Pro Max – from $1,199
Apple is also expected to discontinue Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and possibly AirPods Pro 2, as it refreshes its hardware offerings. Other models, such as the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), appear likely to stay for now.
The event tagline is "Awe dropping," and it will take place at Apple Park. Fans and tech media are anticipating updates across iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.
