Seven Apple products likely to be discontinued after iPhone 17 event

Apple’s iPhone 17 event is set for September 9, and the company is expected to retire several older products from its lineup.

Analysts call it "the biggest iPhone refresh in years" as Apple retires older models

With the new iPhone 17 models arriving, Apple will likely stop selling four iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and the recently introduced iPhone 16e are expected to remain available.

The updated iPhone lineup may look like this:

iPhone 16e – from $599

iPhone 16 – from $699

iPhone 16 Plus – from $799

iPhone 17 – from $799

iPhone 17 Air – from $949

iPhone 17 Pro – from $1,049

iPhone 17 Pro Max – from $1,199

Apple is also expected to discontinue Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and possibly AirPods Pro 2, as it refreshes its hardware offerings. Other models, such as the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), appear likely to stay for now.

The event tagline is "Awe dropping," and it will take place at Apple Park. Fans and tech media are anticipating updates across iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

