Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Apple to discontinue seven products following iPhone 17 launch

Apple to discontinue seven products following iPhone 17 launch

en
Publication time 1 September 2025 12:52
Seven Apple products likely to be discontinued after iPhone 17 event
Several iPhone models in colorful cases. Photo: News9live.

Apple’s iPhone 17 event is set for September 9, and the company is expected to retire several older products from its lineup.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

Advertisement

Analysts call it "the biggest iPhone refresh in years" as Apple retires older models

With the new iPhone 17 models arriving, Apple will likely stop selling four iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and the recently introduced iPhone 16e are expected to remain available.

The updated iPhone lineup may look like this:

  • iPhone 16e – from $599
  • iPhone 16 – from $699
  • iPhone 16 Plus – from $799
  • iPhone 17 – from $799
  • iPhone 17 Air – from $949
  • iPhone 17 Pro – from $1,049
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max – from $1,199

Apple is also expected to discontinue Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and possibly AirPods Pro 2, as it refreshes its hardware offerings. Other models, such as the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), appear likely to stay for now.

The event tagline is "Awe dropping," and it will take place at Apple Park. Fans and tech media are anticipating updates across iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

Read more:

iPhone 17 event is official — Apple sets launch date

Apple to unveil 7+ new devices at September event

iOS 26 will use ChatGPT-5 to boost Siri and Apple Intelligence

iPhone iOS presentation iPhone 17 updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information