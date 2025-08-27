Apple’s iOS 26 beta 8 brings speed boosts and Qi 2.2 charging

Photo: Foundry

Apple released iOS 26 beta 8 just weeks before the highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch event. As the final pre-release build, this beta provides a nearly finished preview of what users can expect when iOS 26 is officially released.

This was reported by Geeky gadgets.

Advertisement

iOS 26 beta 8 becomes faster and more responsive

The iOS 26 beta 8 update prioritizes a faster, smoother, and more responsive user experience by making targeted performance optimizations. Here, you can expect faster animations that make transitions between screens and apps feel more fluid and natural, also reduced app launch times for quicker access to frequently used tools and services. The control center and app switcher are now more responsive, making multitasking more intuitive and efficient.

Qi 2.2 wireless charging — faster and more convenient

One of beta 8's standout features is its support for Qi 2.2 wireless charging for the iPhone 16 series (excluding the base model). This update offers several advantages:

25W fast charging with compatible third-party chargers significantly reduces charging times.

Improved charging efficiency, minimizing energy loss and ensuring your device stays powered longer.

Updates across the Apple ecosystem

Along with iOS 26, Apple released beta 8 updates for its other platforms, demonstrating a unified approach to software development. These updates include:

iPadOS: Enhanced multitasking capabilities and productivity tools for iPads.

macOS: Better desktop experiences with improved performance and expanded functionality.

watchOS: New health, fitness, and customization features for Apple Watch users.

tvOS: Improved media streaming quality and smart home integration for Apple TV.

HomeOS: Advanced smart home capabilities and better control over connected devices.

VisionOS: Enhanced augmented reality experiences for Apple’s AR devices for more immersive interactions.

The release candidate for iOS 26 is expected to debut on or after September 9, aligning with the rumored date of the iPhone 17 event. Based on this timeline, the official public release could follow shortly thereafter, potentially around September 15.

Read more:

Is iOS 26 hinting at a bezel-free iPhone?

iPhone 17 event is official — Apple sets launch date